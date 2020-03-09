Mild Monday

Add a southwest wind and sunshine together, and you typically get a mild day across New England. Today, will be one of those days as sunshine launches temperatures to near 70 degrees for many communities. There will be some exceptions to that, as a southwest wind off the cool ocean waters will cap highs in the 50s along the south coast.

Despite a high of 71, we’ll fall shy of the record of 77 in Boston that we set just 4 years ago. Mainly clear skies tonight will also set the stage for a visible Super “worm” Moon that’ll rise at 6:47pm and not set until 7:56 am tomorrow.

Tomorrow is mild again, mid 60s to near 70. More clouds are in place with an isolated sprinkle/shower possible, but most of the day is going to be rain-free. That’ll change in the evening as a batch of widespread showers moves through. Behind that front that brings the showers, temps cool back into the 50s on Wednesday and 40s to near 50 Thursday.