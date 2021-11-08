After some cold starts over the weekend, we start off this morning a bit frosty, but not as frigid, as temps run near freezing in the suburbs, but 40s to near 50 across the Cape. Clouds are most widespread across the Cape as well, although will thin out through the day. That’ll allow for a fantastic afternoon with temps near 60 and partly to mostly sunny skies. Astronomical high tides are still with us, so I’d expect some minor coastal flooding again across susceptible locations this afternoon between Noon-3pm (high tide around 1:30pm).





If you like today, you’ll love tomorrow as highs head into the mid 60s afternoon a seasonably cool start. Great to get some yard work done for sure.





Wednesday is still mild with highs near 60. Although a passing shower or two is possible across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire, most of the time will be dry.



Thursday is a bit cooler, but dry and seasonable and a solid weather day over all for Veteran’s Day with highs in the mid 50s.



We end the week mild, but with a gusty southerly breeze and showers moving in, especially in the afternoon.