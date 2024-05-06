Damps ground will dry out this morning with early morning showers tapering off near the south coast as well. Winds go back to the southwest today and as they do, allow for a much warmer pattern to be in place. Temps today rebound into the mid to upper 60s near the coast and into the mid 70s inland. While there will be a spot shower or two later this afternoon/evening, much the day day is rain-free.

Tuesday looks bright and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland while a sea breeze will knock coastal temps back to near 60.



Wednesday, we’ll track showers and embedded thunderstorms at times as highs hold in the 60s. It won’t rain all day, be will be unsettled at times.

Thursday and Friday, the patter is much cooler with wet weather at times, especially Thursday afternoon, into Friday morning.

Mother’s Day weekend looks a bit better, albeit cool. Highs in the 50s Saturday with a spot shower leftover and low 60s Sunday under partial sunshine.