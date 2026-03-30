Temperatures are on the rise as a pattern change is looking to bring spring-time warmth back to New England.

Conditions on Monday will features more clouds than today with highs reaching the 50s and 60s across the area.

This is the start of a warm trend that will be with us most of the upcoming week.

By Wednesday, temperatures could reach 70 for most of the area.

However, with the warmth we’ll also see an increase in rain chances and even a few opportunities to have thunderstorms over the next few days.