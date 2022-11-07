Record highs fell Sunday in Boston and in Worcester as temps cruised into the low to mid 70s. Very mild air still resides across New England on this Monday morning, allowing for a muggy and summery feel to the air with temps in the 60s for many to start the day. We’ll even track a few scattered showers through 9am. Those showers are out ahead of a cold front that moves through, dropping the humidity for this afternoon. Temps remain high, in the low to mid 70s early this afternoon as sunshine wins out.

Temps fade fast tonight, falling back into the upper 30s to low 40s for tomorrow morning. Election Day weather is dry, but certainly will have that November feel to the air back with us as highs hold in the lower 50s. Much more seasonable for the time of year. We’ll stay near seasonable levels on Wednesday too before ending the week milder.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Southwest Atlantic and will continue to push west over the next few days, likely impacting Florida with gusty winds, heavy rain and substantial coastal erosion and coastal flooding by Thursday. From that point on, moisture will start to move north, up the east coast.

For us, moisture from Nicole will likely deliver widespread rain Friday night into Saturday, locally heavy at times.