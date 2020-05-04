Mild Monday… Colder Weather Ahead

What. A. Weekend! Temps neared 80 for many communities yesterday afternoon, with that 78 in Boston, being the warmest day since October 7th of last year.

Today, temps step back by about 10 degrees, hovering around 70 early this afternoon. We’ll also have more towering cumulus clouds that build up, producing a few scattered, brief moving showers mid to late afternoon. While most of the day is dry, you’ll occasionally have to put the yard work on time-out as a passing shower or two strolls through.

Sunshine stays strong tomorrow, but it’ll be cooler again, with highs near 60 and a busy breeze out of the west. With mostly dry air the next few days, pollen counts run sky high on the tree side.

More widespread showers are expected late Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, as chilly air holds temps near 50 Thursday. Friday looks a bit milder, 55-60, the we fade back to near 50 on Mother’s Day weekend for highs and 30s for lows.