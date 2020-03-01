Mild Monday, Warmer Tuesday

After an unseasonably cold weekend, we’re tracking a warm-up for the work week, at least through the middle of the week.

Just how warm are we talking? By Monday afternoon, highs around 50, by Tuesday pushing 60°. However, this warm up brings along some rain chances, but we’re tracking more dry times than wet.

As for tonight, temperatures slide back into the mid to upper teens to low 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start, with a few more clouds building in through the day and highs topping out around 50°. A few rain showers are possible late Monday night into early Tuesday.

Tuesday is book-ended by showers, so during the daytime hours, it’s mainly dry under partial sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs around 60°. Showers are likely Tuesday night and swiftly move out early Wednesday, with the back edge of the showers along the coast during Wednesday morning’s commute. The afternoon is drier with highs into the mid to upper 50s, and it will be breezy as the system shifts out to sea.

Thursday is dry, as well as most of Friday. Friday features colder air sliding in (compared to earlier in the week). Highs Friday will be in the mid 40s.

Friday night, we’re tracking a system moving in from the Great Lakes, coupled up with a coastal system, that could bring rain changing to snow late Friday into early Saturday. We will continue to keep an eye on this system as we get closer to next weekend, as many elements and weather variables have to stay together through this week.

Saturday’s highs will only stretch into the upper 30s. Sunday looks to be the better have of next weekend (also, don’t forget to change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time!). Seasonable highs next Sunday under mostly sunny skies.