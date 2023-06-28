Do we sound like a broken record yet? Today will be another mild and muggy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the day. We’re already tracking those showers and storms this morning and they’ll be with us all day today, but on and off. It’s not going to rain every hour of the day.

It’ll stay mild and muggy with dew points nearing the tropical level and temperatures in the upper 70s. The line of showers and storms that will come through this evening is actually along a cold front, but it’s not really going to act like a cold front. Temperatures will stay where they are, if not even go up a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures will go up a bit only because we’ll add sunshine to the mix — something we’ve been lacking this week and that was holding temperatures down.

What the bigger impacts will be is that cold front will bring in **SLIGHTLY** drier air. This isn’t going to be that magic cold front that sends in the sunshine, 70s, and low humidity but everything will improve a tiny bit for the end of the week and into the weekend. The drier air will give us a little bit more sunshine, our dew points will drop from near tropical to just muggy, and our rain chances will back down.

There’s good news and bad news with the holiday weekend. The good news is it’s better than this week has been as I just said above. We’ll have a bit more sun, mild temperatures, and rain chances will back down. For Saturday and Sunday the rain chances will be about as low as they can be without being zero. Just a very isolated shower or storm is possible Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the holiday weekend with scattered shower and storms. Those rain chances will again back down (not shut off) for Monday and Tuesday.