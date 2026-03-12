No doubt about it, it’s a mild start to this Thursday morning with even some humidity in the mix too as air temps and dew points run mid 50s to near 60. Despite that, we’ll likely end the day with some flakes in the mix as some colder air comes back in through the day. In fact, it won’t take long before the cold air comes back in as temps drop in the 9-11am timeframe from west to east. That’ll leave midday temps near 40, then back into the low to mid 30s for the evening commute. Once we get toward sunset, the air will be cold enough to support some snow in the mix as drops flip to flakes! Best shot of some flakes to fly run in the in the 5-9pm timeframe. Don’t expect much accumulation, but slushy minor accumulations of an 1″ or less is possible on colder surfaces.





Friday, into the weekend, will feature a seasonable chill with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. A few rain and snow showers zip through Friday night. Saturday will be windy.



The next round of widespread rain moves in Sunday night and Monday. Monday will be mild, near 60 with a gusty wind out of the south.



St. Patrick’s Day is chilly and windy, but dry with highs back into the lower 40s. Chilly air lingers into Wednesday.