Mild Next Few Days, Chilly Air This Weekend

7Weather- Tuesday was not as warm, but it was still a beautiful day. The rest of the week is mild, with a couple of rain chances, and then cold air moves in for Mother’s Day weekend.

Wednesday is another decent day, weather-wise. It will be cloudier tomorrow, with a mix of clouds and sun throughout the first part of the day, and then it becomes mainly cloudy around sunset.

Temperatures start in the low 40s, and then inland areas make it into the upper 50s. A sea breeze keeps the coast in the low 50s. Expect spotty evening showers.

THURSDAY:

There could be a spot shower around right around sunrise, and then it clears up a bit. It looks mainly cloudy, but we will see the sun here and there. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland, and a light southeast wind keeps the coast cooler. As the system that is offshore moves out, we again have the chance to see a stray shower between 3-6 PM.

FRIDAY:

Friday starts with bright skies, and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. Most of the daylight hours are dry, aside from a spot shower around sunset. Highs are in the mid and upper 50s across the area, and it will also be breeze at times.

A round of rain moves in around at night. For us, it’s mainly on and off rain. There could be some wet snowflakes mixed in for higher elevations.

SATURDAY:

A blast of chilly air moves in for the weekend. Highs only make it into the mid and upper 40s, and there will be a chilly wind. That will put us about 15 degrees below average. A big difference compared to last weekend, that’s for sure!