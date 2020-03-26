Mild Next Two Days, Soggy Sunday

It was nice to see the sunshine return in full force under mostly clear skies. The big question: Will this sunshine stick around into the weekend?

Well, for tomorrow, it depends on location. For our Friday, we are tracking a warm-up with highs into the upper 50s. However, there is a disturbance off to the northwest of New England that will slide in early Friday morning, skimming the South Coast and the Cape and Islands with some spotty showers.

The cloud cover will also linger a little longer for SE MA and the Cape and Islands before we see the sunshine emerge by the late afternoon. Highs on Friday will stretch into the upper 50s.

Saturday is definitely the pick of the weekend, especially if you want to get outside, get some yard work done, because Sunday is our next best chance for widespread rain.

Saturday’s highs will be near 60, while Sunday brings us back to seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s.

For the following week, Monday still has the cloud cover with a spot shower and highs into the 40s with Tuesday looking to be the driest day so far next week, as next Wednesday and Thursday both feature chances for rain.