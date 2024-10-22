Whoa! What a day we had yesterday as sunshine won out and high temps surged into record territory. The 83 in Boston was a record and the 79 in Worcester fell 1 degree shy of the record there. With the low humidity, it was a very nice August day in October.

Today, it’ll still be very mild, it will just be cooler at the coast as an ocean breeze kicks temps back from the low 70s to the mid 60s. Inland, we’ll run up to 75-80. Sunshine wins out again.



Tonight, patchy low clouds and fog form, which will start tomorrow off gray or misty for some spots. Sunshine breaks back out late morning-afternoon tomorrow and as winds run back to the southwest, temps jump back into the mid to upper 70s all the way to the coast.



A cool front slips through early Thursday morning with a few spotty showers, allowing for a cool afternoon as highs hold in the 60s. Low to mid 60s stick around Friday and Saturday, before a cold front knocks temps back into the low 50s for Sunday. We’ll have a gusty breeze then too.

While early next week starts chilly, another shot at 70 degree weather shows up mid-week.