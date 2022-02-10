How about the day yesterday! Low to mid 40s with abundant sunshine and a chance to melt some of that sidewalk and driveway ice as the sunshine beat down on it. Today, we’ll be even warmer, with highs heading for the lower 50s!



It’s not a picture perfect day, all day, as we’ll catch an occasional passing shower and some clouds, but much of the day does turn out to be rain-free with a bit of a breeze developing out of the southwest. The best chance for a passing shower is northwest of Boston, between 2-5pm. Again, they’re fast moving and few and far between.



Tomorrow looks good, temps just a bit cooler, but still mild, in the mid to upper 40s.



The pattern remains mild through Saturday with the warmth peaking Saturday as highs head for the mid 50s. We’ll have a passing sprinkle/shower, but much of the day is rain-free. As a cold front sweeps through Saturday night, much colder air comes pouring in for Sunday. With a front just to our south and a bit of moisture breaking out along and behind it, some light snow is possible too with the best chance for at least a couple inches to fall being across Southeast Mass. There will be a developing storm off the coast, so we’ll keep an eye out for any closer track, but as of now, looks to be more like a glancing shot. What will be more of a direct hit is the cold air Monday into Monday night as highs run only 20-25 Monday with lows Monday night between 0-10. A cold Valentine’s Day for sure, but not close to the -9 in Boston and -16 in Worcester that we had back in 2016.

