As temps pushed to near 50 with plenty of sunshine yesterday, overall, it was a perfectly fine November day. Today, we’ll have perfectly fine October weather as temps head into the lower 60s with a ton of sunshine and light afternoon breezes. Great to get some of that yardwork done, or hang up some Christmas lights if that’s on your to-do list.





Tomorrow, we’ll step it up another notch with highs in the mid 60s. However, we’ll watch a gusty breeze to develop out of the southwest, gusting 20-30mph in the afternoon. More clouds advance in too, especially in the afternoon.

Friday night into Saturday morning, we’ll track to systems across the area that’ll impact our weather. As a cold front approaches from the west, and an area of low pressure nears us from our south, the chance for showers go up. The highest risk of steady rain Saturday morning is across the mid to lower Cape and the Islands, as it’ll be closest to the area of low pressure blowing by. For the rest of us, it looks like it’ll be scattered showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Mid to late Saturday afternoon looks to dry out for all as a gusty breeze develops and temps drop off. It’ll remain dry Sunday with a chilly breeze and a cold start to early next week.

Longer range:

Yes, a big travel week is ahead next week. Right now, the highest risk of widespread rain looks to be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Below is a map of an ensemble average for Wednesday morning… pretty high risk of rain in our area.

By Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it favors dry and chilly air with highs in the 30s to low 40s. That theme may continue into the weekend as well. Plenty of time to watch that, but this is what the pattern looks like as of now. Below is an example of an ensemble average for temps and precip. On the precip graph… notice the blue bars don’t increase much in height Thanksgiving – next weekend? That indicates precipitation chances look very limited at this time.