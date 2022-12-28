The Christmas cold is officially behind us as we climbed above average today with highs in the 40s. If you liked this warm up, just wait. Things will get even warmer for the rest of the week and the weekend.

From the 40s to the 50s. The rest of the week and the weekend look incredibly warm, almost unseasonably warm.

The rest of the week is dry but rain chances will increase for the weekend. Most of the day time hours Saturday are dry, giving you plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the mild air. I can’t rule out a spot shower in the later afternoon on Saturday (closer to sunset) but that isn’t widespread rain. The more widespread, steadier, and occasionally heavier rain will arrive Saturday evening.

So yes, you’ll want a rain jacket if you’re heading to First Night or to any of your New Year’s plans. But there will be no “winter” part to this system. In fact, the nice part of the forecast is temperatures will be warm to ring in the New Year — no bitter cold to deal with. So at midnight expect it to be wet but also mild. Temperatures to ring in 2023 should be about 50 degrees!

If it wasn’t New Year’s Weekend, I’d say this rain is pretty well timed. For falling on a weekend anyway. Most of the rain will hold off until Saturday evening, giving you most of the day to enjoy the mild temperatures. Sunday will start with a few showers early on with the rain ending by mid morning and even sun coming out in the afternoon.

Of course there are downsides to the mild air especially for all the winter sport enthusiasts. The rain Saturday night and Sunday will push all the way north to the Canadian border which means rain for Ski Country as well. Monday is also the NHL’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. While the weather looks great for spectators (sunny and 40s), keeping ice is going to be a struggle and will probably be very soft for players on Monday.