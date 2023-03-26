Another mild day is in the forecast on Monday before a storm system move into New England Monday night.

High temperatures Monday are expected to reach the upper 50s with some cooler conditions along the coastline.

Late Monday afternoon, clouds will move into the area with showers arriving later into the evening.

Some shower activity may mix with a little snow through the higher terrain of the Worcester Hills and into southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

As the system starts to move out early Tuesday morning, some snow showers may even make it into the Boston area. However, ground temps are likely to be too warm to support accumulation, even on grass.