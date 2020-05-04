Mild Rest of Week, Colder Air This Weekend

7Weather- The rest of the week has decent weather, it just won’t be as warm as this weekend and today. After that, a shot of chilly air moves in as we head into the weekend.

A high pressure system controls the weather Tuesday, which means it is dry and sunny. Temperatures start in the low and mid 40s in the morning, and then get into the upper 50s in the afternoon. There will also be a breezy northwest wind throughout the day.

Wednesday starts with sun, and then it will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs inland are between 55-58º, but an onshore wind keeps the coast near 50º.

Thursday is mainly cloudy with a few morning showers. It is a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Friday partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 60º.

We will get a shot of chilly air this upcoming weekend, and there is the potential for frost. Morning temperatures could dip down into the low and mid 30s Saturday, Sunday, and possibly into Monday next week.

Frost can form with temperatures above freezing. It forms when the temperature cools down to the dew point. So a perfect set up for frost would be temperatures between 33-36 degrees, along with light winds. At least minor damage is possible to plants.

Something to note, the “surface” air temperature is measured around 5 feet above ground. That means if the forecast map says 36 degrees, the ground temperature may around below 32 degrees.