Mild Saturday, Cooler and Cloudy Sunday

7Weather- The mild weather is still around on Saturday, and then it’s back to chilly weather on Sunday.

I would say we have “perfect” weather for putting up the Christmas lights on Saturday, but some New Englanders have let me know that they prefer to put up decorations in the cold. We’ll call it perfect if you like the 50s, and a light breeze.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun, with the warmest part of the day between 12-3 PM.

Sunday starts chilly in the 30s, and then we don’t move up much from there with highs in the low 40s. There could be some sun early in the morning, and then it quickly becomes overcast.

Sunday is dry. Showers hold off until early Monday morning. It looks like spot showers start after 2AM, and then the steadier rain moves in around Monday morning’s commute. Scattered showers continue through the early afternoon. It will be breezy and mild with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

We only have one chilly day after the rain Monday. Tuesday has highs in the low 40s, but with a breeze around, it will feel colder. Wednesday is dry, breezy, and seasonable with highs near 50º. Thanksgiving Day looks to have a few showers with highs in the mid 50s.