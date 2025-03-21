Our work week started with rain and ended with more showers. We all picked up under 1/2″ of rain, so it wasn’t a lot as expected. This weekend is mainly dry outside of a couple showers Saturday night. Our next chance for rain returns Monday.

More than the rain, today was about the wind! Gusts were near and above 40 mph for some towns.

Tomorrow it stays windy, but it will be out of a different direction. A southwest wind and warming temperatures aloft will help to boost our surface temperatures into the upper 50s/near 60° inland. The warmer spots will be found in MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley.

As quickly as our temperatures go up to start the weekend, they come back down. See those showers stretching from Canada to south of Minneapolis on radar and satellite? That area of low pressure and cold front will bring us a few showers tomorrow night followed by a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Here’s what we can expect for Saturday. We’ll start out with a lot of sunshine. Mid and high level clouds will thicken up through the day. Most of the day is dry. Between 5-9 pm, the chance for showers slides west to east. Amounts will be minimal at best.

Temperatures will fall significantly behind the front. You will want a coat Sunday morning with low temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll stay cool through the day with highs in the mid 40s. A northwest wind will make it feel chillier, but I think we’ll have less wind through the day. It’s a dry and mostly sunny end to the weekend.

Monday is our next chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black