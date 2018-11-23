Mild Saturday, Rain Sunday Morning

7Weather- We will finally have temperatures close to average this upcoming weekend, but with that comes rain.

Saturday will be a good shopping day! The day starts with sunshine and it will be chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We climb into the middle and upper 40s Saturday afternoon and it will gradually get cloudy. Our average highs range between 45-49 degrees for this time of the year and we finally go back to more normal temperatures.

It will be chilly Saturday night with rain starting mainly after midnight. We could see a a few spotty showers late in the evening but the bulk of rain is expected to move in while most of us are asleep.

Rain will continue on and off through Sunday mid-day, we could see about 0.5-0.75 inches of rain Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.