Mild Saturday, Seasonable Sunday

After a cool start to our Saturday, temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid 70s under ample amounts of sunshine, ahead of a cold front that will swing in from the north.

This cold front will usher in cooler and drier air from the north, allowing overnight lows to slip into the mid to upper 40s for the Merrimack Valley, and Worcester Hills, with Boston sliding back to around 50.

This means it will be a chilly start to Sunday morning since we’ll be under clear skies and high pressure sliding in after the front moves out to sea, temperatures at the starting line of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Boston will likely be in the low 50s, but by the end of the festivities, expect temperatures to rise into the low 60s, so be sure to have wear extra layers.

By Sunday afternoon, under yet another gorgeous mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 60s, just in time for kickoff of the Patriots game in Foxboro.

The start to the work week looks seasonable, before temperatures jump into the upper 70s Tuesday. A line of showers slide in late Tuesday into early Wednesday, cooling temperatures into the low 70s for Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. We round out the work week with drier conditions Friday with highs near 70 under partly sunny skies.