Mild Spike Before The Drop

Happy Friday folks! While we have some rain to track through midday, we also have dry weather that rolls in here this weekend. Although, it will turn much cooler by then too.

In terms of today, showers are most widespread mid to late morning, then taper off to isolated showers by early afternoon. By early afternoon, temperatures will spike up too, running into the mid 50s. The mild air is short-lived though, as colder air comes crashing in this evening.

As the cold air comes crashing on in, winds will really ramp up, gusting 40-50mph tonight and tomorrow. With those strong winds in mind, a wind advisory has been posted.

The combination of the strong winds and chillier air by tomorrow morning will drop wind chills down to near 0 with air temperatures running between 15-20 degrees.

Highs recover to near 30 in the afternoon.

A few flurries or a snow shower is possible Sunday night, but the chance for a bigger storm arrives Tuesday afternoon, into Wednesday morning. While many of us start as snow, there will likely be transition to ice and rain, especially near the coast.

We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, have a good weekend.

