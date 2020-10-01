Mild Start to October, Seasonable This Weekend

It was a beautiful start to the month of October, which typically sees highs around 67 degrees, today’s highs stretched into the mid to upper 70s for most of the region.

We’ll start to notice much more seasonable temperatures just in time for the first full weekend of October.

This evening, temperatures will remain mild as we’ll see a few extra clouds stroll in. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the overnight, with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Don’t forget to check out the first full moon of the month. This evening, the full “Harvest” moon rises at 6:46pm. The second full moon of October 2020 falls on Halloween night (spooky, right?) and it will be the full blue “Hunter’s” moon.

Tomorrow, it will be slightly cooler than the day today under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers in the afternoon, it’s not going to be a washout or a drought-busting rain.

Speaking of the drought, the newly released Drought Monitor shows nearly 30% of Massachusetts under extreme drought (mainly areas south and east), while 80% of the state is now under a severe drought (up from 50% last week).

The weekend brings no relief to the drought, but it does bring more seasonable temperatures with highs into the mid to upper 60s both weekend days — great for any of your outdoor plans. Whether your plans take you hiking through the fall foliage or checking out the local apple orchards and pumpkin patches, it will certainly feel more like the autumn season this weekend compared to last weekend.

Monday will bring the next best chance for showers, while next Wednesday and Thursday also bring a few showers in the forecast.

— Jackie Layer