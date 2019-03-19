Mild Start to Spring Followed by Wet Weather

The first day of spring is dry and mild, but then rain moves in late on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. We rebound quickly by lunch time, into the low and mid 40s.

Expect a day full of sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 50s. There could be a sea breeze early in the afternoon that will keep coastal areas a bit cooler.

THURSDAY:

Most of Thursday will be dry. A low pressure system approaches the area throughout the day but the rain looks to hold off until after 9 PM.

By 11 PM, most areas will be seeing light showers. The heavier rain moves in after midnight and will linger into the early morning on Friday.

This system will begin exiting the region on Friday morning, leaving us with a few showers early in the day.

As it continues to move out, it will become breezy in the evening on Friday and winds remain gusty through the overnight hours.

THURSDAY & BEYOND:

With the rain moving in late on Thursday, most areas will hit close to 50º throughout the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Cooler air continues to fuel in on Saturday. Highs will be between 38-44º, but it will feel colder with winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Don’t worry, we’re back to sunny and mild weather on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.