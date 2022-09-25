7Weather- A front clears the area tonight, sparking up a few showers. It won’t be as chilly with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun and there could be a spot shower in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low and mid 70s and it will be breezy at times. Overall, it is a nice, mild day!

Tuesday will also have a mix of clouds and sun, although the morning might have more clouds than sun. It clears up a bit in the afternoon and we reach into the low 70s.

We’re still keeping a close eye on tropical storm Ian. The storm is still unorganized, but it is forecast to rapidly intensify in the next couple of days. It will pass by the very western tip of Cuba Tuesday afternoon, but south Florida could see tropical rain bands as early as Monday evening.

It is then forecast to become a major hurricane over the eastern Gulf and then weaken a bit before making landfall. Right now the cone of concern extends from Fort Myers to Panama City on the FL panhandle.