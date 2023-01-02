How about that mild air to ring in the New Year? We’ll see some of that stick around today as we take in the Winter Classic, without classic winter weather. Puck drop at Fenway features temps around 50 with mostly sunny skies and fairly light winds. Go Bs!

While it’s dry and mild today, it’ll turn wet tomorrow as showers move in mid to late morning. While there may be a few slick spots for a couple of hours across northern Mass around mid morning tomorrow, this is predominantly a plain rain event as temps warm to near/above 50 around and south of the Pike and to near 40 across the Mass/NH border. Rain will be steady in the afternoon, delivering a 0.25-0.50″.

Wednesday starts mild, 50s to near 60 south of the Pike, 40s across northern MA and southern NH. We’ll track showers too. Temps likely start to slide in the afternoon, backtracking into the 30s Wednesday night. As colder air moves in late Wednesday night/Thursday AM, we’ll watch for some slick travel possible across the interior as rain showers mix/turn to some sleet/freezing rain. Thursday afternoon looks cool and mainly dry. A few scattered rain/snow showers are possible too on Friday before seasonably chilly air, but dry air move in for the weekend.