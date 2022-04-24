7Weather- The week starts with mild weather. Monday is dry and then a few showers move in Tuesday, but it is not a washout.

Monday morning will have temperatures in the upper 30s around sunrise and then we jump into the low and mid 40s by 7AM. The day has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s inland in the the mid 50s along the coast. Wind remains light out of the southeast.

Tuesday morning starts cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. There could be sprinkles around in the morning, but the better chance of rain arrives in the afternoon. Even then we will have a few, on and off showers. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s.

It is breezy at times on Wednesday. It looks like there will be lots of clouds around early in the morning, and then it gradually clears with most of the day having a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday is windy and cooler. The day starts in the 30s and we only get into the low 50s. The week ends with dry weather and temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.