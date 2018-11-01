Mild Start Today… Rain On The Way

What a day we had yesterday for the Sox parade and for the Trick or Treaters last night! Temps stayed up overnight and start off well into the 50s for many early on this Thursday morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be all over the place as a cold front splits the area in two. Near and north of the Pike, 50s rules. The farther north you go, the cooler and cloudier it is with even a few spotty light showers or sprinkles out there. South of the Pike, temps run near/above 60. Warmest across interior Southeast Mass where even some breaks of sun are likely.

Tomorrow, the warmth returns for everyone, but so does the shower/storm chance. While a few embedded downpours are possible tomorrow, a better chance of ripping more sustained heavy rain showers up late tomorrow night/Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the heaviest rain is over, but a few lingering showers are possible, especially northwest of Boston. Area wide, we average 1-2″ of rain, but few locally narrow bands up to 3″+ are possible across New England where the heaviest rains line up.

The pick of the weekend is Sunday. Winds will be lighter and the skies brighter. Kickoff temps for the big Brady/Rogers showdown run cool, but at least there won’t be much of a breeze. Go Pats!

