Another mild day to add to the November tally! Highs were in the 60s today– a good 10 degrees above average for some cities. We’ve seen plenty of mild days like this so far in November, and we’ll see more ahead as well!

Right now, high pressure is in charge of our forecast, and it will stay that way all the way into the start of the weekend.

Let’s start with this: overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s once again.

Tomorrow, we’ll be back in the sunshine, and between that and our breeze out of the west-southwest, temperatures will climb quickly. We’ll, once again, be in the low to mid 60s on Thursday afternoon! Not too shabby if you like it mild and want to get outside… but if you don’t have the chance to enjoy the sunshine on Thursday, don’t worry!

Friday will be nearly identical. It’ll be mostly sunny with above-average temperatures in the low to mid 60s yet again.

Even Saturday, we keep the dry conditions rolling! We’ll be slightly cooler, with highs largely in the upper 50s. Overall, it’ll still be a mild day to start the weekend.

We finally switch things up a bit for the second half of the weekend. You can expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, as well as increasing clouds throughout the day. Those clouds are the precursor to our next chance of rain, which looks like it’ll arrive after sunset Sunday.

Timing is still a little finicky with this system, but right now this next system looks like it’ll bring rounds of showers and some heavy rain between Sunday night and Monday morning.

We’ll keep you posted as we sure up timing. In the meantime, however, what looks rather apparent is that cooler air will sweep into New England after this storm and our above-average streak will abruptly come to an end on Tuesday!