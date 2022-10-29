7Weather- It’s cold again tonight with some cities and towns dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Almost all locations fall under a frost, freeze or hard freeze tonight. If you still have plants outside, you’ll want to bring them inside or cover them up.

Temperatures rebound quickly on Sunday. We jump into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. Wind is light and skies are sunny.

Halloween will have lots of clouds and mild temperatures. The day starts with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and there could be peeks of sun.

It gets a bit breezy in the afternoon and highs reach into the the mid and upper 60s. Sunset is at 5:39PM, so if you start trick-or-treating at 5PM, you’ll still have some daylight. Temperatures are mild in the low 60s.

Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 50s between 7-9PM nd there could be sprinkles or a spot shower. The kids might just need the thicker long sleeve shirt under costumes. Take the light rain jacket just in case.

Rain is more likely overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon remains cloudy but it is mild in the mid and upper 60s. The rest of the week has sunny and dry weather with temperatures in the mid 60s.