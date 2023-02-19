7Weather – Our decent weather weekend continues! Yesterday our highs were near 40, right near average for this time of year. If that was too cool for you, maybe you’ll enjoy the more mild temperatures today. Take advantage of the dry conditions, next week looks a bit unsettled.

Today will look a bit different. We’ll have more clouds around, and they’ll thicken up toward the end of the day. A light southwest wind will pick up this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s/near 50.

Tonight a stream of moisture gets pulled up the coast bringing showers for the Cape and Islands late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any activity should wrap up around, just after sunrise. For the rest of us, we’ll the start the day with a lot of clouds and temperatures in the 30s. We’ll hold on to the clouds and the mild airmass through the majority of the day as highs launch to the 50s. A cold front will sweep through in the afternoon bringing a few showers inland. Majority of the day though you’ll should be able to avoid any wet weather.

Each day thereafter brings a chance for rain or wintry precipitation… yes I used “wintry!” Not much of that around Boston this month. In fact, we’ve only picked up a trace of snowfall. That was on Friday.

Pattern changes this week with multiple systems. The biggest impact will be a storm that’ll sweep the country and arrive in Southern New England around Thursday. It looks like it’ll be a messy mix.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black