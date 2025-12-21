A warmer day is expected Sunday mild air builds ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s for most of the area, with partly sunny skies expected.

The mild weather won’t last long, as the cold front is expected to push through tomorrow evening.

By Monday morning, wind chills could drop down into the teens for most as the cold air returns.

This sets the stage for some snow on Tuesday, with about 1 inch expected for most of the area as of now.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast from the 7Weather team as Tuesday’s winter system approaches.