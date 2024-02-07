It was a decent February day with some sunshine and fair temperatures! Our temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend from the 40s to the 50s.

Overnight, it’ll be chilly. Temperatures fall into the mid/upper 20s inland and closer to 30° on the coast.

We’ll see sun and clouds again tomorrow with more clouds favoring the coast. The wind will be light shifting from the northwest in the morning to the east/northeast in the afternoon. Those factors will keep temperatures cooler on the coast.

A warm front will lift through for the end of the week with mild temperatures for the weekend. A breezy wind out of the southwest will help to push temperatures near 50° Friday. Despite more clouds Saturday, we’ll reach the upper 50s. Some energy could touch off some spotty showers in the evening.

If you’re a fan of the warmer temperatures, enjoy it! Temperatures look to fall below average within the next 8-14 days.

Will any storms tap into this cooler air? That’d be great if you’re rooting for more snow! Here’s a look at where our snowfall stands since the start of Meteorological Winter.

Our next chance of snow is Monday and Tuesday with a storm that develops to our south. Here’s the latest look at the probability of 3″ of snowfall in 24-hours by Tuesday afternoon as shown by the European and American models respectively. It’s on the lower end.

Hopefully you can spend some time outside in these nice temperatures the next few days!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black