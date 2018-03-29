Mild Temps & Few Sctd. Showers

We’re starting out your Thursday forecast with partly sunny skies, and patchy fog mainly across SE Mass. Don’t forget the rain gear this morning though! We’ll see increasing cloud cover throughout the morning hours, with the chance for showers by the afternoon. Rain showers are especially more likely by late afternoon into the evening commute. Our mild spring weather holds today through the holiday weekend, with temperatures back into the mid to upper-50s for many of us today (and cooler temperatures in the upper-40 to low-50s across the coast).

We get another round of rain tomorrow, with rain showers tapering into the afternoon, with temps back into the upper-50s and low-60s! A cold front tracks through the Bay State Friday and that drops temps into the mid-50s again for Saturday. We keep the slight change for a few rain showers Easter Sunday morning, but the bulk of the day looks dry. Another cold front tracks through Sunday, bringing back temperatures in the 40s by Monday.

~Wren

