The weekend will bring us mild temperatures in the 50s tomorrow and near 60 Sunday. This comes with a storm that will bring heavy rain and strong wind late Sunday into Monday.

For part of the weekend, we can enjoy the nice and dry conditions. Already, it felt a little nicer outside today with high temperatures in the 40s and sunshine. It certainly was a change from the past couple of days!

Tonight, we’ll fall into the upper 20s/low 30s for MetroWest. It’ll be in the upper 30s/near 40 for the Cape. From there, tomorrow the milder air coming in on a southerly breeze will push temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Great weather for the Army – Navy game!

Sunday, temperatures start off in the upper 30s/low 40s. We’ll see overcast conditions, but that won’t stop temperatures from reaching near 60. Target the morning to get outside while it’s dry. Some scattered showers pop up in the afternoon with rain chances going up through the rest of the day.

The storm will bring the heaviest rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The heavy rain could cause some issues for the early portion of your Monday morning commute with minor street flooding. A Flood Watch is in place for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening for areas outside of 495. Rain amounts of 2″/+ could cause excessive rainfall leading to flooding in poor drainage and urban areas.

You’ll want to prepare for the strong wind. It could toss some of your outdoor holiday decorations around. Along the coast, wind will gust 40-50 mph. Stronger gusts are possible across Cape Cod and the Islands. Gusts near 60 mph are possible. That’s enough to cause minor damage bringing down trees and possible cause power outages.

Behind the front, temperatures fall into the low 40s by Monday afternoon. We’ll hold on to the chill and quiet conditions next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black