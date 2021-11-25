After a cold start, temperatures will climb into the 50s this afternoon ahead of your Thanksgiving feast. This warm-up will also be coupled up with a mix of sun and clouds with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next system that will bring showers to the region overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tonight, clouds will thicken as showers hold off until 3am Friday. These showers will be light, but will become more widespread across the region through the morning hours, which means if you’re heading out trying to get the best deals for Black Friday, be sure to have the rain gear.

These showers should start to move out around the middle of the afternoon as a cold front swings across the state. Behind this front, colder air slides in which could bring a few flurries to the region.

There’s a higher chance for accumulating snow for northern New England — mainly across northern VT, NH, and ME Friday, so be prepared if you’re heading north.

For the weekend, Saturday is cold and blustery with wind chills dipping into the teens to low 20s Saturday morning through midday.

The winds weaken for Sunday, but it’s still cold with highs into the 30s.

We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of a system that will approach the region late Sunday night into Monday. There is still uncertainty with this system, but it could bring us a mix of rain and snow showers for Monday. We’ll know more as we get closer so stick with 7Weather for the latest details.