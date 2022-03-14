While we start off with a bit of a chill this morning, improvements happen quickly as temps jump back into the lower 50s. Any morning clouds yield to quite a bit of afternoon sunshine. Winds gust 15-20mph out of the southwest.

Tomorrow, those winds turn east in the afternoon, knocking back coastal temps from the mid 50s to the upper 40s. Inland, we’ll run in the lower 60s. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a few late-day showers possible across northern Mass and NH. Shower chances in those locations increase in the evening. With that said, most of the day is dry.







Wednesday is dry.



St. Patrick’s Day looks dry to start with increase clouds. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, especially across Southeast Mass as a storm takes a glancing shot at New England. It’ll be mild, with temps near 60.



We head for 70 Friday with some sunshine before cooler air and showers move back in Saturday.