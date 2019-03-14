Mild Times Ahead

With morning temps running in the mid to upper 30s, it’ll be easy for the numbers to rise past what we saw yesterday for high temps. Low to mid 50s are widespread this afternoon away from the coast, while temps near the shores run in the 40s. A decent deal of sunshine holds this morning with it faded a bit later today behind mid to high level clouds. Winds will be light, so overall, it’s a nice day.

Snow melting continues tonight as clouds increase and evening temps go from the upper 30s to the mid to upper 40s by daybreak tomorrow.

The mildest air surges in here tomorrow with scattered showers and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, albeit, cooler along the south coast. It’s not a washout of a day, but have the umbrella handy for the spotty showers that run through. In Southeast Mass, a few of the showers may provide locally heavy rain in the afternoon, especially near the South Coast in the evening.

We’ll transition back to cooler air this weekend, but it’ll be dry Saturday and Sunday. Temps hang near 50 Saturday, but a gusty breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Sunday is cool, but a solid day overall for the parade in Southie.

Have a good day and enjoy the milder air.

