7Weather- The week starts mild and then it cools down a bit by mid-week.

We’ll have lots of clouds Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds and highs reach into the low 70s.

Wednesday is partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. A weak disturbance moves by so we could see a spot shower.

Thursday is mainly sunny with highs in the low 60s. We’ll have cool, crisp air around.

The next three night at Fenway will be cool and comfy. You’ll want to take a light layer if you get cold easily.

Friday still has that fall feel with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday both look dry with highs in the 60s.