Welcome to the weekend! We’ll take our temperatures up today, then drop them to end the weekend. The wind will be a factor both weekend days. Luckily, it is mainly dry for us to enjoy our first full weekend of spring!

A gusty southwest wind and warming temperatures aloft will boost our temperatures into the upper 50s/low 60s today. The warmest spots will be found in MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley. It will be near 50 for the Cape and Islands, where the wind is onshore off the cold Atlantic waters. The breeze will pick up by midday. Peak gusts this afternoon will reach 30-35 mph. You’ll notice increasing cloud cover as well.

The increasing cloud cover is ahead of our next weather system. It will bring us a low end chance for a spot shower this evening, then a big drop in our temperatures overnight.

It’s dry during our daylight hours with increasing mid and high clouds. Showers ahead of the cold front approach western Mass by 6 pm. I think our best chance for spot shower will be 7-9 pm as the front slides west to east across our region. As the band slides past Worcester County it will fall apart closer to the coast. Then that’s it. We’ll clear out, setting the stage for a cold night.

Tomorrow morning we wake up in the upper 20s inland. Then high temperatures stay seasonably cool in the mid/upper 40s. The northwest breeze won’t be as strong through the day. Blue skies win out helping to offset the chill!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black