30s Monday, 40s Tuesday, 50s yesterday, 60s today! It’s a nice little temp trend we have going here, but it’s trend that ends after today.



We’ll kick off this Thursday morning with scattered showers and temps near 40. Those showers slide offshore mid-morning and by midday, through the afternoon, dry weather wins out. With a wind out of the southwest and some breaks of sun emerging, it’ll be a mild day for many. The breeze does get gusty, 25-30mph.



More rain moves through tonight with temps in the 50s this evening. Those temps slide back into the 40s by daybreak tomorrow as rain moves off the south coast by 7am. That’ll leave much of Friday dry with a chilly breeze and some returning sun.

The core of the cold drops in tomorrow night – Saturday night with lows deep into the 20s and highs only in the 30s Saturday. Sunday afternoon recovers to 45-50, more seasonable for the time of year. Despite the chill, it’ll be dry from start to finish this weekend.





