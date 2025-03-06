After 0.75 -1.50″ of rain fell across much of southern New England overnight, the heaviest rain shifts offshore this morning. Leftover spotty showers and drizzle, combined with big leftover puddles, will create a wet morning commute. It’ll also be a mild morning commute with temps in the 50s. The overnight gusts of 45-55mph subside too, with lighter winds through the afternoon.

Temps peak around midday, in the mid 50s to near 60. As the colder air comes crashing back in tonight, winds ramp back up. A wind advisory and high wind warning are in effect for tonight and tomorrow. Gusts run 40-50mph, with a few gusts in the higher terrain closer to 55-60mph.

It’ll be seasonably cold tomorrow, in the low 40s.



While a bit chilly this weekend, it’ll be dry. Winds are still high Saturday, gusting 35-45mph and then down to 20-30mph Sunday.

By midweek next week, we’re back to near 60… this time, with dry air.