Mild Today, Soaking Rain Ahead

Mild times expected again today as highs head for the mid to upper 60s. While it’ll be mild, clouds do increase and a bit of a gusty wind develops, gusting 25-30mph at times.

While a few spot showers are possible late this afternoon west of 495, the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours tonight. It’ll be a mild and breezy night with showers widespread as embedded downpours roll through. Rain tapers off early to mid afternoon tomorrow, close to the scheduled time of first pitch for the Sox home opener. Rain totals run close to an inch for many towns and cities, beneficial for sure since it’s been a dry month of March. Friday looks chilly, temps in the low to mid 40s, then more seasonable, 50s for Easter Weekend. Both Friday and Saturday morning will be cold, in the 20s in the burbs, so despite our nice bursts of Spring weather, it’s still early for those annuals.