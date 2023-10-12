If you liked yesterday, you’ll like today as temps rebound from the 40s and 50s this morning, back to near 70 degree this afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze, overall, it’ll be a solid day to enjoy those outdoor activities.

Tonight, a cold front slips through, allowing for a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. It’ll be dry, so a pleasant day overall still.

How about the weekend? Trending drier! While the weather pattern certainly has not been on our side for many of the recent weekends, the trend is our friend with this one. As an area of low pressure to our east, retrogrades back west, into Nova Scotia, the overall pattern gets pressed a bit south. That means an area of low pressure approaching us from the west, will slip south of New England. In fact, it’ll slip far enough to the south that most of the rain misses to our south. The highest risk for showers in our area will be Saturday night/Sunday AM near the south coast. That’ll leave most of the weekend dry.

A few spotty showers will be around Monday and Tuesday as temps remain near/just below seasonable levels.