Mild Today, Wind Chill Near 0 Saturday Evening

After the first below average day yesterday in the month of January, we’re right back to being above average this afternoon as highs topple 40 for most towns across eastern Mass.

Despite the milder air near the surface, it’ll be cold aloft and as even colder air aloft moves through this evening, there will be enough instability to drive a few hit or miss scattered snow showers and squalls late this afternoon and early this evening. Temps fade into the low to mid 30s in any snow shower/squall.

Cold air seeps in slow this evening and then comes crashing in tomorrow morning as gusty winds kick in. Highs won’t get out of the 20s for most. With winds 10-20mph Saturday and Sunday, wind chills hold in the teens and even dip to near 0 tomorrow evening. Chilly stuff for sure!