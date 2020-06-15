Mild Tuesday, Hot by End of Week

7Weather- Tuesday is another cool to mild day, it’s warmer Wednesday, and then we crank up the heat by the end of the week.

Temperatures start in the low 50s, but jump quickly to near 75º by lunch time. There will be plenty of sunshine, and highs reach into the upper 70s inland, and to about 70º at the coast.

Our average highs are in the mid 70s right now, and inland areas will be about 10 degrees above that on Wednesday. Once again, a southeast wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid 70s.

It’s a bit cool along the coast on Tuesday, but overall, a nice beach day. It will be a day full of sun and temperatures are in the upper 60s. Although there is an onshore breeze on Wednesday, it is warmer in the low and mid 70s. Most of the day is sunny, but there could be some extra clouds on the South Shore and the Cape & the Islands in the afternoon.

The weather will be fantastic for outdoor dining the next three days. The warmest of the next few days is Thursday. A good day to eat dinner on an outdoor patio.

Boston has not hit 90º yet. We got close the first week of June, hitting 89º on June 4th & 6th.

There a chance that we hit 90º on Thursday, but there’s a chance that a southeast wind prevents it.

The better chance comes on Friday with a breezy southwest wind. Most places hit in the low 90s on Friday.