While it wasn’t a lot of rain, we did pick up enough to dampen the ground overnight night as many towns and cities picked up about .10-.20″ of rain. While it may help limit the spread of any brush fires this morning, it’ll dry out pretty quickly today with a gusty breeze, so the risk is still elevated this afternoon. Highs today warm up into the mid to upper 60s and any shower activity should be offshore by the time the Veterans Day parades get going.

The pattern ahead is chillier with highs in the low to mid 50s tomorrow and only in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Winds are gusty tomorrow, pushing 25-35mph and with dropping relative humidity, the brush fire risk will be elevated, if not high.

While we may catch a few spotty showers near the end of the week on Friday, the pattern does offer limited rain chances over the next 7 days, once again. It’ll be fairly seasonable heading into the weekend with highs in the 50s.