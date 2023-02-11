After some cooler weather made it back into the forecast Saturday, mild weather builds in once again on Sunday, and will be a taste of what’s to come this week.

Although we do see more clouds Sunday afternoon, temperatures will likely reach 50s for most of the area.

Overnight into Monday, a coastal storm will provide rain for the Cape and Islands, but then bring in a chilly NE breeze Monday afternoon.

Once the coastal storm moves well off shore Monday night, a warming trend will begin, with temperatures reaching 60s late week!