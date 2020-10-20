7Weather- The mild weather continues for the rest of the week, and then a cold front drops temperatures this weekend.

Tonight will be cloudy, mild, and muggy. There will be a few sprinkles, and there will be patchy dense fog. Temperatures int drop into the low and mid 50s.

Wednesday starts with overcast skies and sprinkles. The morning is cloudy, and then skies gradually clear a bit in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70º, and it will feel a bit humid.

A high pressure system pushes in Thursday, clearing things up for us. It will be a nice, warm day with highs in the low 70s. An onshore breeze will keep the coast in the 60s.

The weekend is looking good! Friday will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. The coast will be a bit cooler near 60º. Saturday is warm in the low 70s, and skies are partly sunny. A cold front clears the area Saturday night, dropping highs into the low 50s Sunday. A breeze develops along the coast in the afternoon, making it feel chilly.