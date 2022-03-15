7Weather- The mild weather continues for the rest of the week, but we track a few showers on St. Patrick’s Day.

A weak area of low pressure moves through the area tonight, brining a few showers between 7PM and 1AM. The best chance of wet weather will be for locations along and north of the Pike. A few flakes could mix in for higher elevations as chilly air moves in.

There will be lingering clouds tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Skies gradually clear throughout the day and highs reach into the low and mid 50s.

St. Patrick’s Day will be cloudy but still mild. The day start chilly in the upper 30s, and then we jump into the low and mid 50s by lunch time.

It remain dry up until a couple to a few hours before sunset. It will not be washout. It’s more of a few, light showers here and there between 4PM-10PM. We’ll get about 0.10″ on the Cape and less than that areas north.

Once we get rid of this low pressure system that’s around late on Thursday, we see a quick warm up! Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70º.

We’re back to reality this weekend. Rain arrives mid-day (11AM-1PM) on Saturday and highs are in the 40s. Sunday has lots of clouds around with a spot shower.